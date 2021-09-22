State to commence Covid-19 inoculation for all adolescents aged 12 to 15 beginning Sept 23

KUCHING (Sept 22): Sarawak plans to vaccinate all its teenagers aged 12 to 15 against Covid-19 beginning tomorrow, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas yesterday.

At present, the vaccine for this age group is only administered to those with comorbidities.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said Sarawak is making this move following an announcement on the matter on Monday by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“He (Khairy) had said teenagers aged 12 to 17 would be able to walk in for their Covid-19 vaccination at selected PPVs (vaccine administration centres) nationwide.

“Khairy had also said the Health Ministry would announce the list of selected PPVs today (Sept 21),” said Uggah in a statement.

As such, Uggah advised parents and guardians to make full use of the opportunity to protect their children or those under their charge.

“In Sarawak, the respective divisional health offices will select the PPVs for the purpose.

“Please accompany your children for the vaccination as there will be consent forms that you, as a parent or guardian, will have to fill in,” he said.

It was reported that some 3.2 million teenagers throughout the country are expected to be involved in this National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Adolescents.

According to the reports, it is being done in preparation for opening of schools on Oct 3 and to ensure the risks of infection in schools are reduced, and also to prevent clusters and cases among school children.

Sarawak was the first state in Malaysia to inoculate teenagers aged 16 to 17 years and those aged 12 to 15 with comorbidities, with the Covid-19 vaccine starting Sept 8.

On another matter, Uggah disclosed Sarawak had just received its consignment of 10,000 doses of the single dose Can Sino vaccine yesterday.

He added these will be sent to the Sarawak Logistics Pharmacy Division (CFLN) in Kuching, divisional pharmacy centres (PFB) in Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu and Kapit, Mid-Layar Health Clinic, Sarikei Hospital, Sibu Hospital, Kapit Health Clinic and Song Health Clinic yesterday and today.

He also said some of the doses will be delivered to Bintulu Health Clinic, Bintulu Hospital, Belaga Health Clinic, Sungai Asap Health Clinic and PFB Miri on Sept 24.