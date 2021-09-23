1,200 children of army, Mindef personnel in Sarawak receive first Covid-19 vaccine dose

KUCHING, Sept 23 (Bernama) — A total of 1,200 children of Malaysian Army and Defence Ministry (Mindef) personnel in Sarawak, aged between 12 and 17, received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today.

Malaysian Army First Division Infantry assistant director-general (health services) Colonel Dr Meor Adzhary Sagiruddin said a total of five vaccination centres (PPV), namely a drive-thru centre in Kuching and Sibu respectively, and one PPV each in Sri Aman, Bintulu and Miri had been opened throughout Sarawak for the initiative.

“Vaccinations will be done simultaneously today except in Miri, which will begin tomorrow. We expect everything to be completed by tomorrow.

“If there are any issues raised such as a teenager being not old enough (for vaccination) or unable to attend, we will re-arrange their appointments,” he told reporters at the Penrissen Camp here today.

He said the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech would be given on Oct 14. – Bernama