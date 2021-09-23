Beach activities still not allowed in Sarawak’s southern zone – police commissioner

KUCHING (Sept 23): Beach activities are still not allowed under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) in Sarawak’s southern zone.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the activities are still not allowed as they involve the gathering of a large number of people in one place.

He warned that compounds will be issued to anyone found flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) which have been set by the National Security Council (NSC) and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“We who are in the southern zone are still under phase two and there are still many activities not allowed, except for dine-in.

“That applies to beach activities which are still not allowed as they involve gathering of a large crowd,” he said in a press conference at the Kuching District Police headquarters (IPD Kuching) here yesterday.

Meanwhile, he said sports and recreational activities that do not involve physical contact are allowed.

“Hiking activities are also not allowed for a large group. However, if the number in a group is small, and adhering to SOP, the police will consider that.

“Whatever it is, any sports and recreational activities involving physical contact is still not allowed,” he said.