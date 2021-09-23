Body of boy found, another still missing

TENOM(Sept 23): A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing and feared drowned with an elderly man at Sungai Padas on Wednesday, was found on Thursday.

The body of Melvin Junaidi was found by villagers around 4.45pm, about five kilometers from where he was first reported missing together with Joseph Sayah, 55, when their boat capsized at Kampung Kalandos in Tenom on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department said the search and rescue operation for Joseph was still ongoing.

Joseph and Melvin were reported missing and feared drowned when the boat they were on capsized at Sungai Padas.

Both victims were said to be heading home after shopping in town when the 4pm incident happened.