Cabinet note on Sabah flood

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 23): Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Abdul Latif Ahmad will table a cabinet note in Parliament on the recent flood situation in Sabah.

Speaking to the media on his working visit in the state, Abdul Latif said the cabinet note will touch on several issues, including the flood situation in Penampang and Sugud.

“My working visit to Sabah was to witness first hand the devastation of the flood that hit many areas in Sabah, particularly in Penampang and Kampung Sugud.

“After a discussion with Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and briefing with the Disaster Management Committee represented by the Sabah and Federal State Secretaries, I have decided to make a cabinet note and will table it tomorrow.

“This note is to provide understanding to cabinet members on the disaster situation in Sabah as well as to enable any action to be taken and planned in the future,” he said during a press conference at the Malaysian Civil Defense Force (MCDF) Sabah office here on Thursday.

Abdul Latif said the devastating flood situation in Penampang was just the beginning and urged Penampang residents as well as those living in flood-prone areas to take precaution and be prepared as the monsoon is expected to continue for a few more months.

“We will discuss how the State Government and the Federal Government can work to mitigate the flood situation in Sabah to ensure such incidents can be overcome in the future.

“We have about 8,000 members from the police, the army, RELA and MCDF who are well trained to deal with such natural disasters and can be mobilised immediately.

“We also have all the necessary assets for both land or at sea to assist in rescue or evacuation operations,” he said.