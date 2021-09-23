Cops issue compounds totalling RM25,000 at Kuching shopping mall cafe

KUCHING (Sept 23): The police issued compounds totalling RM25,000 at a café located in a shopping mall at Jalan Song here yesterday (Sept 22).

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said 10 customers at the café were compounds of RM1,500 each during a Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance operation in the area.

He said the owner of the premises also received an RM10,000 compound.

Ashmon said all those issued compounds were aged between 35 and 53 years.

“The compounds were issued for the offense of no physical distancing,” he added in a statement today.

He added that the compound action was imposed in accordance with Rule 17 (2) of the Regulations for the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) 2021 under the National Rehabilitation Plan 2021.

“The community is reminded to continue to adhere to the Covid-19 SOPs for the common good,” he said.