Couple found dead of gunshot wounds in house

MIRI (Sept 23): A couple was found dead with gunshot wounds in their house in Bekenu around 7am yesterday.

According to a source, the bodies were found by the man’s younger brother who went to check on them after hearing incessant cries of the couple’s four-year-old child.

He said the couple, aged 60 and 40, were found lying on the bed with the husband holding onto a shotgun.

It was later discovered that there was a gunshot wound on his chest while his wife had had one on her left rib.

The bodies have been taken to Miri Hospital for a post-mortem.