Covid-19: 99.15 pct of Sarawak’s 1,766 cases today in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Sept 23): About 99.15 per cent or 1,751 out of Sarawak 1,766 Covid-19 cases today were in Category 1 and 2 with no to mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update said 15 other cases were in Category 3 (6), Category 4 (2) and Category 5 (7).

Category 3 refers to cases with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen while categories four and five are patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen and requiring ventilator support respectively.

Kuching continued to top the list with 399 cases but the figure was a dip from yesterday’s 480 cases.

Four districts had also registered three-digit cases namely Sibu (247), Bintulu (217), Miri (191), and Bau (112).

This was followed by Tatau (59), Kanowit (54), Mukah (43), Saratok (42), Sarikei (41), Limbang (41), Sri Aman (39), Subis (36), Lundu (34), Serian (33), Kapit (29), Samarahan (26), Pakan (20), Meradong (15), Tebedu (13), Betong (9), Lawas (8), Bukit Mabong (8), Belaga (7), Simunjan (7), Beluru (6), Pusa (5), Asajaya (5), Julau (4), Selangau (4), Sebauh (4), Lubok Antu (3), and Kabong (2).

Song, Daro and Dalat districts each recorded one case only.

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 190,609.