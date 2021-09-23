Covid-19: Four clusters end as no new ones detected in Sarawak today – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 23): Four clusters in Sarawak today has ended with no new ones detected, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update.

The four clusters which ended today were the Kampung Bunuk Cluster and Tanjong Bako Cluster in Kuching, Jalan Buan Cluster in Tatau and Jalan Hospital Cluster in Sri Aman.

SDMC said, meanwhile, six active clusters reported a total of 19 new infections today, and 131 clusters remained active in the state.

The Jalan Semeba Industrial Cluster recorded six new cases followed by the Sibulu-Nowang Cluster (5), Mile 13 Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster (3), Pinang Jawa Cluster (3), Kampung Sikog Cluster (1) and Chama Ajai Cluster (1).

SDMC added that 125 other existing active clusters did not report any new case.