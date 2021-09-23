Covid-19: Sarawak reports 1,766 new cases today

KUCHING (Sept 23): Sarawak recorded another day of under 2,000 Covid-19 cases with 1,766 reported today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook post said that the State’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 190,609.

In total, the country registered 13,754 Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 2,156,678.

No state recorded above 2,000 cases, with Selangor topping the list at 1,985.

This was followed by Johor (1,913), Sabah (1,629), Kelantan (1,264), Penang (1,052), Pahang (869), Perak (844), Kedah (783), Terengganu (664), Kuala Lumpur (383), Melaka (292), Negeri Sembilan (175), and Perlis (113).

In a separate post, Dr Noor Hisham said intensive care unit (ICU) beds allocated to Covid-19 patients nationwide were at 74 per cent occupancy as of 5pm yesterday (Sept 22), while non-ICU beds registered at 62 per cent occupancy.

Perlis had the highest ICU usage at 100 per cent full capacity from 11 beds, followed by Penang and Sarawak with 99 per cent (76 beds) and 94 per cent (120 beds) respectively.

For non-ICU beds, Kelantan registered the highest usage percentage at 93 per cent out of 958 beds.

Sarawak recorded 87 per cent usage out of the 1,110 non-ICU beds in the State.