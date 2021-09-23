Covid-19: Singapore reports highest daily cases yesterday since last spike in April 2020

SINGAPORE (Sept 23): Singapore reported a total of 1,457 new cases of Covid-19 infection on Wednesday (Sept 22), with 1,277 in the community, 176 in the migrant worker dormitories, and four imported cases.

It was reportedly the highest daily cases detected since the last spike of 1,426 recorded on April 20, 2020.

In its data released late last night, the republic’s Ministry of Health said 1,083 cases currently being warded in hospital with 145 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 19 in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The republic also reported three fatalities, all locals, thus bringing the total death from complications due to Covid-19 infection to 68.

One of the cases involved a 50-year old man who tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sept 13.

He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had no known medical conditions, said the data.

Meanwhile, over the last 28 days, MOH said of the 14,412 infected individuals, 97.9 per cent had no or mild symptoms, 1.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation, 0.2 per cent required ICU care, and 0.08 per cent had died.

As of noon Wednesday, the total caseload stood at 81,356 with 9,198 active cases.

As of Sept 21, 82 per cent of the population here had completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent had received at least one dose of the vaccine. — Bernama