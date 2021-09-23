Duo claim trial to killing e-hailing driver

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 23): Two car wash workers claimed trial in the High Court here on Thursday to a joint charge of killing a Grab e-hailing driver two years ago.

Arsit Indanan, 22, and Amru Al Asy Japri, 26, who were brought before Justice Datuk Nurchaya Hj Arshad, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The two accused persons were alleged to have murdered Muhammad Hanafiee Jaffar, 27, inside a car at the roadside of Jalan Marabahai in Tuaran between 4am and 5am on May 25, 2019.

If found guilty, they could face the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

The court fixed November 26 for pre-trial case management and in the meantime, both the accused persons will be further detained in custody, pending disposal of their case.

Arsit, a Filipino, and Amru were represented by Government-assigned counsel Mohd Ari Nadzrah Abd Rahman and Muhamad Amirul Hj Amin respectively.

This case was first brought to court in June 10, 2019.

Meanwhile, a boat owner was fined RM12,000, in default, 12 months’ jail by the Sessions Court here for possessing various types of fish, which were caught using explosive substance.

Judge Elsie Primus imposed the fine on Jeksin Eming after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 26 (1) (c) of the Fisheries Act 1985, punishable under Section 25 (b) of the same Act.

The indictment provides for a fine of up to RM20,000 or a jail term of up to two years, or both, upon conviction.

Jeksin was arrested inside aa boat, which did not bear any registration number, at Tg Gaya Waters on August 11.

The facts of the case stated that fish samples were sent to the Fisheries Department for post-mortem and result came out that the fish were caught using explosive substance.

In mitigation, the unrepresented accused prayed for a lenient sentence, saying that he is married and has five kids.

In reply, the prosecution urged the court to impose an adequate sentence against the accused as he had committed a serious offence.