Hajiji: No plans to issue identity cards, citizenship to vaccinated illegal immigrants

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 23): The Sabah government has no plans to issue identity cards or citizenship to vaccinated illegal immigrants, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

The government, however, will consider ‘orang asal’ (natives) of Sabah who still do not have any identification documents, he said.

For the freshest news, join our Telegram Channel.

Hajiji said this when replying to Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick, who wanted to know if the State government agreed with the Federal Government’s proposal to issue identity cards or citizenship to vaccinated individuals, who do not possess any identification documents.

Recently Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said was quoted as saying that the ministry is considering issuing identity cards or citizenship to undocumented vaccinated individuals including the Natives in Sabah and Sarawak.

In his reply during the Question and Answer session for the State Assembly Sitting today Hajiji said, “The State government always protects the rights and interests of the Sabahans.

“The State government does not plan to issue identity card or citizenship to vaccinated illegal immigrants. However, we will consider native Sabahans who still do not have any identification documents.”