Harden: Specialist equipment installation all that remains for Sri Aman Hospital II completion

KUCHING (Sept 23): Technicians specialising in installing and testing specialist medical equipment will be brought in to expedite the completion of the Sri Aman Hospital II project, said Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

The Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development said consent has been given by Sarawak Disaster Management Committtee (SDMC) for these technicians to travel to the project site.

He pointed out it was now up to the project contractor to schedule the implementation of work so that the project can be completed according to schedule.

“It has been reported to us by the federal Public Works Department (JKR) as the implementing agency, that the Sri Aman Hospital II project has reached 94 per cent physical completion.

“The remaining main work now is focused on the installation of specialist equipment (by these technicians),” he said in a statement following a recent follow-up visit to the site.

The statement revealed a group led by Harden visited the project site on Sept 20 where they were briefed by JKR senior engineer Loretta Nihol.

It said Harden had also urged the contractors to clean up the construction waste scattered in the outdoor areas.

“This is so that the construction environment is seen to be ready for the final construction work,” the assemblyman said.

The visit was the latest made by Harden to the site to personally check on the project’s progress.

The project, costing almost RM200 million, consists of two phases. The first covers site clearing and piling work at a cost of RM12 million, and the second involves construction of the hospital building at a cost of RM180 million.

The first phase at the 51-acre site was completed in August 2013 while construction only commenced in 2016. The project was approved by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in 2007.

According to previous press reports, the new hospital is scheduled to be operational by June next year.

Once dubbed a ‘sick’ project, its delay has been a hot button issue among the people especially during elections.

The 108-bed hospital is slated to be a landmark of sorts for Simanggang town once completed.