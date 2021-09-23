Jail for five in family who falsified deaths for Socso benefits

SIBU (Sept 23): Five members of a family charged with deceiving the Social Security Organisation (Socso) by filing false death benefit claims were each sentenced to between 12 and 24 months in prison by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday.

Enju Jimbau, 67, his wife Suria Anchum, 50, and their son Richard Enju, 27, each pleaded guilty before Magistrate Punitha Sivaraji to two counts of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code read together with Section 109 of the same Code.

On the charge of conspiring to deceive Socso Sibu by submitting a false claim on Richard’s death to obtain RM27,028.95 in death benefit on April 5, 2018, each was sentence to 12 months in jail, with Richard also ordered to receive one stroke of the cane.

On the second charge of submitting a false claim to induce Socso to pay RM29,662.58 for the supposed death of another family member, 31-year-old Munan Enju, on Sept 18, 2018 at the Socso Sibu office, the trio was each sentenced to another 12 months’ jail with Richard also given another stroke of the cane.

Meanwhile, Munan and his wife Elvishera Helda Temban, 27, pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 420 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, of deceiving Socso by submitting a false claim for Munan’s death on Nov 19, 2020 at the Socso Sibu office.

For the offence, the court sentenced the couple to 12 months in prison, with Munan ordered to be given one stroke of the cane.

Elvishera, who also pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 182 of the Penal Code for lodging a false police report over the supposed death of her husband on Jan 11, 2016, was fined RM1,000 in default two months’ jail.

The court ordered the jail sentences to run concurrently with effect from yesterday.

The Borneo Post had previously reported that the family’s crimes were exposed when Richard submitted an application for a MyKad replacement at the National Registration Department (JPN) Sibu office on Nov 18, 2020, with the department’s record showing that his death had already been registered by Enju on July 6, 2015.

Based on the discovery and acting on instructions from JPN Kuching, JPN Sibu officer Norazizan Hamzah filed a police report against Enju.

Further investigations by Socso and JPN on Nov 19, 2020 also found that Richard had made Socso contributions in 2017 even though he had been reported dead.

Richard’s last employer at a transportation company also confirmed to investigators that he had worked for them in 2017.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Badrul Iskandar Selamat prosecuted the case while all five accused appeared in court yesterday unrepresented.