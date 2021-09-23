MCMC reveals fraud attempts using names of Jaringan Prihatin recipients

CYBERJAYA (Sept 23): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has revealed that there was an attempt to deceive the public through phone calls or short message service (SMS) by parties posing as representatives of a service provider and offering RM300 through the Jaringan Prihatin programme.

MCMC said the users contacted would be asked to provide personal information such as their identity card number, ATM card number and the three digit-card verification number (CCV) on the back of the ATM card to the unknown party.

In a statement today, MCMC reminded the public to always be vigilant with phone calls or SMSes received from unknown and suspicious parties.

“MCMC urges the public not to give or disclose personal information to unknown parties and at the same time, immediately report the matter to the authorities such as the Royal Malaysian Police for attention and follow-up action,” he said.

The Jaringan Prihatin programme is an initiative under Budget 2021 for 8.4 million recipients of the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) to seek assistance for Internet data services or the purchase of mobile devices.

The commission said the public could channel information and lodge complaints on scams to the police via 03-26101559 or 03-26101599 which was open daily from 8am to 8pm.

Meanwhile, MCMC said it, in collaboration with telecommunication service providers, had organised a Telecommunication Crime Prevention Awareness Campaign concerning fraud through phone calls and SMSes on June 14 to educate consumers to identify fraudulent activities and steps that can be taken to prevent any attempt to scam.

MCMC said the focus of the awareness campaign was on three modus operandi of telecommunication crimes, namely call fraud (vishing), SMS fraud (smishing) and transaction authorisation code (TAC) fraud. – Bernama