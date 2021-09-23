No requirement to disclose reports on MA63 as yet

KUALA LUMPUR(Sept 23): The Government reiterates that the was no requirement to disclose reports on the on-going discussion over issues pertaining to Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), as yet.

Disclosing that it was premature to make any announcement, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili explained that matters concerning MA63 were still under negotiation.

“The reports are quite technical and documents are confidential, which should be protected as provided by the law. However, the Government will make announcements from time to time, once we have reached a common solution on the matter,” he said in reply to a question from Sri Aman Member of Parliament Datuk Masir Kujat, in his winding-up speech on the motion of thanks to the Royal Address in Parliament on Thursday.

Ongkili also disclosed that the Government, under the Special Council on MA63 (MKMA63), had agreed to settle issues pertaining to MA63, subject to regulations and laws.

“Under the previous government (Pakatan Harapan), several MA63 issues were discussed and only agreed in principle. But to resolve the claims, it needs further action involving policy changes, amendments to laws, both at the Federal and State levels, before it is implemented,” he explained.

Ongkili also told the august House that the reassignment of administrative powers of the Sipadan and Ligitan islands to the Sabah Government was more than what the Warisan-Pakatan Harapan Government did when they were in power.

“During the MKMA63 meeting on April 13, this year, we have agreed to revoke the Protected Areas and Protected Places (KLTL) order on the two islands, thus giving full authority and control over to the Sabah Government, under the Sabah Parks Enactment 1984.

“The Warisan-PH Government claimed that they had settled the matter during their time, when in fact, all they did was revoking the fee order, but authority and control over the two islands were still under the Federal Government’s purview,” he said.

Ongkili further disclosed that the scope of focus of the four MKMA63 working committees on Socio-Economy, Equal Partner, Security, and Joint Consultative Committee on Special Grants under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution (JCC) is wide and comprehensive.

“Under the PH Government, security, illegal immigrants and immigration-related issues, socio and infrastructure development, review of financial and annual grants under Article 112D and refund of the 40 per cent income and revenues derived from Sabah were not addressed. These matters have far-reaching impacts on Sabah and Sarawak rights, and even revenues,” he said.