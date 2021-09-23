Parliament: Winding up by Health Ministry expected to be the focus of today’s sitting

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is expected to be the focus during the winding up by the government on the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address in Parliament today.

The Health Ministry, which plays a key role in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, is listed as the first ministry for today’s winding-up session on the motion of thanks for the royal address, which started yesterday.

A total of 11 ministries are scheduled to do the winding up today on various issues raised by 91 members of the House, including from the opposition and the backbenchers, during the four-day debate on the royal address.

Sixteen ministries completed their winding-up yesterday.

According to the Order of the Dewan Rakyat meeting, the ministries that will be called to wind-up the debate on the royal address today, besides the Health Ministry, are Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry; Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Ministry of Rural Development; and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Parliament sitting today will start with the Ministers’ Question Time followed by the Questions for Oral Answers session, where Internet access in rural areas, virtual learning for students of higher institution of learning and priority for hostel facilities for children from the B40 group are among issues to be raised.

The question on the Internet access is by Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu-Beaufort) to the Communications and Multimedia Minister. She wanted to known steps taken to ensure high speed internet access in Sabah, especially in rural areas.

There will also be a question by Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (GPS-Batang Lupar) to the Higher Education Minister on measures to improve virtual learning for students of higher learning institutions to reduce stress due to workload.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting will be for 17 days until Oct 12. — Bernama