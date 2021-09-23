PM: Over 376,000 job seekers in Malaysia found employment through govt initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): More than 376,000 job seekers have successfully obtained employment through initiatives implemented by the federal government’s National Employment Council (NEC), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail Sabri said the figures — as of September 10 — which were disclosed during the third NEC meeting that was held yesterday, affirmed the government’s intention of creating 500,000 job opportunities for this year.

The NEC was set up to tackle unemployment in the country and to create new job opportunities, with the target of creating 500,000 jobs and skills training placements through strategic collaboration between government agencies and industry players.

“The achievement supersedes the initial target set for the first nine months of this year that is 354,276 up to September 30.

“Besides that, the government has also successfully generated more than 97,000 new jobs through domestic investments whereby 76 per cent of them comprised skilled and semi-skilled categories,” he said in a statement here.

To further empower the labour force in the country, Ismail Sabri said the government will now carry out the National Job Creation Strategic Plan (NJCSP) with support from five specialised task forces under the NEC.

Ismail Sabri said this will be achieved through six main cores: enhancing cooperation between industries and academia; nurturing talent to meet industry needs; empowering local entrepreneurs to thrive in the current economy; leveraging the “gig economy” with income-generating opportunities in mind; driving the growth of new and modern sectors; and accelerating the adoption of modern workplace practices.

“The six main cores will be used as a guideline for the purpose of game-changing implementations including the application of artificial intelligence for career matching and planning, while improving the marketability and quality of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates.

“The government is confident that the NEC’s strategy including the execution of the NJCSP will ensure the economic recovery momentum continues, while at the same time, address worker shortages in certain sectors, wage issues and employment fairness for the vulnerable,” he said.

For those who have lost their jobs, the government has provided assistance through the Employment Insurance Scheme which can be claimed from the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

For those still seeking employment opportunities, they are encouraged to register at MyFutureJob’s portal at https://www.myfuturejobs.gov.my/. – MalayMail