Police open investigation paper on famous preacher after viraled Telegram videos

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): The police have opened an investigation paper on an individual described as “a well-known preacher” after lewd videos and messages allegedly linked to him made the rounds on social media platform, Telegram, recently.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said in a statement tonight that the investigation would be conducted under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“PDRM also advises the public to be smart, prudent and not to use the platform so as to bring public outrage, undermine national harmony and jeopardise the investigation.

“Decisive action without compromise will be taken against any individual who intentionally threatens public order and safety,” he said, using the Malay acronym for Royal Malaysia Police.

In the same statement, Abd Jalil also urged those with any information on the case to contact Superintendent Junainah M. Kasbolah, head of the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, or Inspector Mohd Khabir Mohd Afandi, who is the investigating officer at 03-22666071. – MalayMail