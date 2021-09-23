Proposed 9.4km road in Simunjan to be built using CIPR technology

KUCHING (Sept 23): The proposed upgrading of the 9.43km road from Batang Sadong Bridge to Kampung Sabun, Simunjan will be built by Cold In-Place Recycling (CIPR) technology with two lane surface dressing bituminous seal carriageway.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Ports Development yesterday, which it described as ‘timely’.

The ministry also said the road would serve not only people in Simunjan and Sebuyau but also those from Samarahan who had to commute for official duties and perform their socio-economic activities.

“Although the cost of the CIPR technology is higher, it is a better construction method compared to conventional road construction.

“Based on the project brief and construction work site, the road will be of better quality compared to those using existing construction method. Furthermore, we can opt to use aggregate from local quarries to possibly bring the cost down,” said a press statement from the ministry.

Work on the road now is still at the sub-base preparation and laying of geotextile phase, and once test has been performed and the prime seal finish surface done, the final dressing will follow with surface dressings performed in accordance with specification.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, who is also Minister for Infrastructure and Ports Development, also said in the press statement that CIPR was new in construction material.

It is also considered a pilot project by the ministry for road construction in peat soil areas.

“Another pilot project on mineral soil using CIPR technology by the same company is a road in Ulu Suai (19km). It is almost completed,” said Masing.

Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira meanwhile said if the technology was proven good, it could improve road quality and sustainability.

The government could further explore this technology as an option for future road construction, he added.

Gira and Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi were in Simunjan recently to check on the road upgrading works there.

They were also briefed by a project engineer from Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd on the project.