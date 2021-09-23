Rebuild infrastructure damaged by floods, CM urges KL

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has urged the Federal Government to rebuild damaged infrastructure caused by floods, as well as upgrade the rivers and existing drainage and irrigation systems.

He said the Federal Government should also channel allocation immediately to repair houses affected by floods and to carry out remedial works on existing infrastructure.

Hajiji said that during a courtesy visit by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Dr Haji Abdul Latiff Ahmad, at his official residence at Sri Gaya on Wednesday night.

Both leaders discussed the recent flooding in Sabah, assistance for the flood victims and allocation that will be channelled by the Federal Government to repair infrastructure.

Dr Latiff arrived in Sabah on Wednesday to inspect and visit areas hit by landslide and floods in Penampang, including Kg Maang, Kg Sugud Maang and Kg Timpagoh.

He also attended a talk on Sabah’s disaster management at the Sabah State Administration Centre and visited the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) office.

Hajiji has said that the government would provide financial aid of RM1,000 each to 937 flood victims in Penampang, including Kg Sugud villagers when he inspected the flood situation in the village on Tuesday.