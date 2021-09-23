Rina Harun: 9,015 domestic violence cases reported during Covid-19 pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said 9,015 police reports were lodged for domestic violence since the movement control order (MCO) for the Covid-19 pandemic started last year.

However, she noted that the 5,260 cases from 2020 were lower than the 5,657 in 2019.

“For 2021, reports received for domestic violence cases from January to October are 4,905 cases,” she told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Rina was replying to questions from Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (Parit-BN) on the statistics of domestic violence cases during MCO and support given by the ministry in the Minister Question Time (MQT) today.

She said the ministry has set up various initiatives against domestic violence, including utilising the Talian Kasih 1599 and its online application to be 24-hour one-stop contact point for any domestic cases in the country.

“From March to December 2020, 2,286 complaints were received through Talian Kasih and from January to August 2021, 2248 complaints were recorded,” she said. — Malay Mail