Riot laments lack of broadband connectivity in rural areas

KUCHING (Sept 23): Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot has expressed his deep disappointment with the lack of broadband connectivity in rural Sarawak including his own constituency.

He told parliament on Tuesday evening (Sept 21) that those areas did not even have 3G and 4G services.

As such, he urged the relevant government agencies involved in the national digital infrastructure plan (Jalinan Digital Negara – Jendela) to resolve the matter so that the rural people would not feel left out anymore.

According to him, billions of ringgit had been allocated to Jendela which should be utilised to upgrade broadband coverage in rural areas.

“There is no 3G, no 4G and what more to say 5G. I, therefore urge the relevant government agencies through programmes such as Jendela, to ensure broadband coverage in rural areas is upgraded,” he said when debating the motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s address in parliament.

Riot also said his own village, Pichin, lacked broadband coverage although there is already a telco tower there.

“It (telco tower) looks beautiful but it is not functioning. I hope the government will ensure that telco towers that come complete with transmitters can provide 4G service,” he added.

On another matter, Riot said he supported the proposed Bill against party hopping, which is one of reforms introduced by the new federal government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said once the Bill is approved and becomes law, it would stop elected representatives and political parties from ‘jumping’ to other parties after each election.

“The next general election may be held within the next seven months or at end of the current term. I believe terms such as ‘frogs’ will crop up again.

“I agree with the proposal to table the Anti Hopping Bill,” he said.

He also thanked Ismail for retaining a ministerial portfolio to look after Sabah and Sarawak affairs in the new cabinet.

He hoped this would lead to narrowing the development gap between regions and realising the spirit of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).