RMAF fatal shooting: Police still awaiting forensic report from Bukit Aman

KUCHING (Sept 23): Police are still waiting for the forensic report on last month’s fatal shooting incident involving four Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel in Kota Samarahan, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

He told a press conference here yesterday that the report, among other things, will detail the contents of the mobile phones belonging to the four deceased.

“The mobile phones have been sent to the forensic unit in Bukit Aman. There are many things that need to be examined because the incident involves four victims.

“We need to establish if anything happened between them prior to the incident by reviewing the contents of the devices, whether there were any problems such as disputes or other things that triggered the incident,” he said.

He added that investigating officers have already recorded statements from witnesses as well as the victims’ friends.

The Aug 13 incident occurred around 7.15am at the RMAF camp in Kota Samarahan.

The deceased were identified as Cpl Mohammad Ehsan Sehamat from Asajaya Laut, Cpl Ho Swee Boon from Lundu, Cpl Sharif Mohd Siddiq Al-Attas Wan Sabli from Bau, and aircraftsman Nesly Nabau from Sibu.