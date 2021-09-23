Sarawak police issue 51 SOP compounds today, 48 in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 23): The Sarawak police here have issued 51 compounds to individuals who flouted the standard operating procedure (SOP) over the last 24 hours, with 21 of them for loitering in public places beyond the stipulated hours.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), 18 other offences involve failure to scan the MySejahtera QR code or sign the attendance logbook before entering the premises, seven for failure to wear face mask properly while the remaining five offences involve failure to maintain physical distancing.

SDMC said 48 of the total 51 compounds were issued in Kuching, followed by two in Bintulu and the remaining one in Sarikei.

This brought the cumulative number of compounds issued by the state police to 11,013 since the Movement Control Order (MCO) started in March 2020.

At the local authorities level, SDMC said Bau District Council issued two SOP compounds today.

One was for failure to keep a complete attendance logbook, and the other for failure to scan the MySejahtera QR code or sign the attendance logbook before entering the premises.

This brought the cumulative number of SOP compounds issued by the various local authorities statewide to 1,492.