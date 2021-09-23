Sarawak records 15 Covid-19 deaths since Sept 17, four BID

KUCHING (Sept 23): Sarawak recorded 15 Covid-19 death including backlogs since Sept 17, with four being brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

This brought the state’s death toll to 725.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 update today, a 25-year-old woman from Sarikei was the youngest victim among the deaths.

She had asthma and obesity, and died at Sarikei Hospital on Sept 21, said the committee.

Three brought-in-dead cases were recorded on Sept 17, where one was from Sri Aman and two from Sibu.

According to SDMC, the Sri Aman BID case was of a 90-year-old man who had high blood, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

The BID cases in Sibu involved a 60-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman. The man had high blood, diabetes, heart disease and obesity while the woman had high blood.

Another BID case was also recorded in Sibu on Sept 18, involving a 49-year-old man who had high blood and obesity.

The deaths recorded on Sept 20 involved a 69-year-old man from Sarikei who had high blood, diabetes and dyslipidemia; an 84-year-old man from Sibu who had high blood and dyslipidemia; and a 54-year-old woman from Sarikei who had high blood, diabetes and obesity.

On Sept 21, six deaths were recorded including the youngest victim aged 25.

The other deaths were of a 73-year-old woman from Miri who had high blood, diabetes and dyslipidemia; a 63-year-old woman from Miri who had high blood and diabetes; a 72-year-old man from Miri who had high blood and obstructive chronic lung disease, a 59-year-old man from Sibu who had high blood and spinal cord injuries; and a 73-year-old woman from Kuching who had high blood, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

The two deaths on Sept 22 were all from Kuching involving a 44-year-old woman with high blood, diabetes and heart disease, and a 72-year-old woman with high blood, diabetes and dyslipidemia.