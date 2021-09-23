Thursday, September 23
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Sarawak records 15 Covid-19 deaths since Sept 17, four BID

Sarawak records 15 Covid-19 deaths since Sept 17, four BID

0
By Marilyn Ten on Sarawak
Pasukan Tajhiz Jabatan Hal Ehwal Agama Islam Negeri Sembilan (JHEAINS) bersama petugas Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia (KKM) dan seorang ahli keluarga terlibat yang memakai kelengkapan pakaian perlindungan diri (PPE) menyempurnakan proses pengebumian jenazah pesakit COVID-19 di Tanah Perkuburan Islam di sebuah kampung di Lenggeng, baru-baru ini. Sehingga semalam, jumlah keseluruhan kes baharu dan kematian akibat COVID-19, masing-masing merekodkan 264,269 dan 965, manakala bagi kes sembuh pula 213,814 kes selepas 4,525 kes dilaporkan pulih. -- fotoBERNAMA (2021) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 update today, a 25-year-old woman from Sarikei was the youngest victim among today’s deaths. – Bernama file photo

KUCHING (Sept 23): Sarawak recorded 15 Covid-19 death including backlogs since Sept 17, with four being brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

This brought the state’s death toll to 725.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 update today, a 25-year-old woman from Sarikei was the youngest victim among the deaths.

She had asthma and obesity, and died at Sarikei Hospital on Sept 21, said the committee.

Three brought-in-dead cases were recorded on Sept 17, where one was from Sri Aman and two from Sibu.

According to SDMC, the Sri Aman BID case was of a 90-year-old man who had high blood, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

The BID cases in Sibu involved a 60-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman. The man had high blood, diabetes, heart disease and obesity while the woman had high blood.

Another BID case was also recorded in Sibu on Sept 18, involving a 49-year-old man who had high blood and obesity.

The deaths recorded on Sept 20 involved a 69-year-old man from Sarikei who had high blood, diabetes and dyslipidemia; an 84-year-old man from Sibu who had high blood and dyslipidemia; and a 54-year-old woman from Sarikei who had high blood, diabetes and obesity.

On Sept 21, six deaths were recorded including the youngest victim aged 25.

The other deaths were of a 73-year-old woman from Miri who had high blood, diabetes and dyslipidemia; a 63-year-old woman from Miri who had high blood and diabetes; a 72-year-old man from Miri who had high blood and obstructive chronic lung disease, a 59-year-old man from Sibu who had high blood and spinal cord injuries; and a 73-year-old woman from Kuching who had high blood, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

The two deaths on Sept 22 were all from Kuching involving a 44-year-old woman with high blood, diabetes and heart disease, and a 72-year-old woman with high blood, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

Recommended Posts