SDMC: 18 more longhouses in Sarawak put under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 23): Eighteen longhouses in Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Bintulu, Julau, Pakan, Meradong, Kabong, Saratok, Sarikei and Betong have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) until early next month, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC, in its daily Covid-19 update today, said the longhouses placed under the EMCO from Sept 22 to Oct 1 were Rh Ambrose, Pakit A and Rh Angsat, Pakit B in Sri Aman; Rh Tegong, Skim, Srang in Lubok Antu; Rh Antau Sait, Sungai Empang Baru in Tatau; and Rh Semail Tor, Mile 5, Jalan Bintulu-Bakun in Bintulu.

Eleven other longhouses in Sri Aman, Julau, Pakan, Meradong, Kabong and Saratok were placed under EMCO from today until Oct 2, the committee added.

The Sri Aman longhouses were Rh Tini Rijan, Munggu, Ruan, Undop; Rh Dunggau, Gayau Ulu, Pantu; Rh Maureen, Kara Begunan, Pantu; Rh Winston Mupit, Sg Besai, Pantu; and Rh Unggin, Kara Tinting Jagu, Pantu; in Julau – Rh Ubat, Nanga Serau; in Pakan – Rh Jantan, Genting Kopi; in Meradong – Rh Tanjung, Sg Lelabi, Bintangor; in Kabong – Rh Sati Sungai Pitos, Kop, Ibus, Roban and in Saratok – Rh Jamu, Peligong, Sebetan; and Rh Untan, Tanjung Sikup, Melupa.

Two other longhouses in Sarikei and Betong to be placed under EMCO from tomorrow until Oct 3 are Rh Regina, Sg Kawan in Sarikei and Rh Agan, Mupoh Atas in Betong.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the EMCO in two other longhouses in Betong has been extended from tomorrow until Oct 3.

They are Rh Mau, Enteben Ulu and Rh Garak, Munggu Menggeris, Debak.

The committee said EMCO at 57 various localities across Sarawak have also been lifted, including Rh Panjang Undum Anchih, Sg Duan; Rh Panjang Johny Jimbun, Bukit Dinding; and Rh Panjang Aji Buli, Bayan Tasik in Mukah which would end theirs tomorrow.