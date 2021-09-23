Sibu cops arrest men suspected of illegal gambling activities at separate locations

SIBU (Sept 23): Police arrested two men suspected of being involved in illegal gambling activities here yesterday.

Both suspects were arrested at different locations to assist with the investigation.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the first arrest was made at a shop at Jalan Laichee around 12.50pm.

“A police team made an inspection at the premises to trace any gambling activities. The police introduced themselves to a man, who was at the premises’ counter.

“Upon inspection of the subject, the police found one unit of mobile phone believed to be used for selling lottery tickets without any licence. We arrested him and seized the phone,” he said.

Stanley said initial investigation on the 26-year-old found that there were numbers in his WeChat application, believed to be for an unlicensed lottery.

The case is being investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, he said.

The second arrest was made later that evening at 5.40pm at a coffee shop along Lorong Chew Siik Hiong 5.

The suspect, aged 35, who was sitting at a table at the five-footway, was believed to be involved in illegal gambling.

Stanley said upon inspection, the suspect’s mobile phone was found to show what is believed to be a gambling site.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.