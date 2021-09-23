Spa and wellness centres expected to reopen soon

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 23): The state government is expected to allow spa and wellness centres to reopen soon.

State Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun said this during his winding up speech at the State Assembly sitting, when responding to the suggestion of Api-Api assemblywoman Datuk Christina Liew to consider reopening the spa industry.

“The opening of an economic sector requires detailed examination in terms of the rate of occurrence of infectiousness.

“The opening of spa and wellness centres is being considered at the federal and state levels. A decision on it will be announced in a few days.

“At this point, I can only give a hint that the discussion as response on this matter has been positive,” he said.

On Liew’s suggestion to add more Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC), Masidi said the Ministry of Health is consistently monitoring the need to increase the number of the facilities from time to time, as there are criteria settings that have been used to control the infection among family members through Home Surveillance Order.

“Due to the critical condition in Sabah before, several actions have been taken to ensure that existing resources can be optimised such as allowing Category 1 and 2 patients to conduct a period of isolation at home with the supervision of Home Monitoring Call Centre and MySejahtera application according to the guidelines issued.

“Even if the patients are under isolation at home, they will also need to attend the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) for evaluation,” he said.

Masidi added that for patients who do not meet the criteria such as elderly, infants, pregnant women at risk, patients with comorbidities and unsuitable housing conditions, these patients will be admitted in the PKRC.