Syndicate bosses among 114 arrested in online gambling blitz – S’wak CP

KUCHING (Sept 23): Five online gambling syndicate masterminds were among 114 persons arrested during a total of 19 ‘Op Dadu Khas ‘raids carried out by Kuching police since June this year.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the raids on the online gambling centres led to the seizure of computers, mobile phones and other devices worth RM50,000.

“Those arrested comprised 81 men and 33 women, of whom 69 were foreigners. Five of them were the ‘tauke’ (bosses) and they have been charged and sentenced by the courts,” he told a press conference at the district police headquarters here yesterday.

He said 15 of the 19 cases recorded have been dealt with in court while the remaining four are still under investigation.

Aidi also informed that the most recent online gambling raid by Kuching police involved two apartment units at Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli which had been converted into online gambling centres.

He said a total of 24 foreigners, comprising 17 men and seven women aged between 20 and 47 years, were found to be operating the two centres which had been active for the past two months.

“They were each paid RM1,500 per month to run the centres and also promised a bonus depending on the syndicate’s profit,” he said, adding the centres operated on a 24-hour basis.

He said efforts are ongoing to track down other syndicate members and called on anyone with relevant information to assist in the investigation.

He said the latest case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 which provides for a fine of between RM5,000 and RM50,000 and imprisonment of up to three years.

The suspects are also being probed under Section 51(5)(B) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, he added.

With Aidi at the press conference were Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah and deputy OCPD Supt Merbin Lisa.