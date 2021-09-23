Taiwan to compensate family over Irene Chung’s death

KUCHING (Sept 23): Taiwanese officials have agreed to compensate family members of a deceased Malaysian student Irene Chung RM300,000 after she was killed by a local man in Tainan, Taiwan on Oct 28 last year, according to China Press.

The national Chinese daily said Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office had in April approved the application filed in March by the deceased’s family members for bereavement damages.

Family members of Chung, from Sibu, will be awarded over TW$2 million (about RM300,000) to compensate for funeral and interment expenses.

The bereavement award also reportedly covers expenses for support and emotional distress.

China Press said the deceased’s family is entitled to the damages in accordance with Article 6 of the Crime Victim Protection Act.

Based on the report, once the family has submitted the required information to the authorities concerned, the compensation would be given to them.

In November last year, Chung’s family lawyer said Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen had admitted to negligence that led to the victim’s death.

Taiwan News reported that Tsai’s admittance led to the family filing a civil suit against Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU) where the victim studied, Tainan City Council, and the Taiwanese government.

Chung’s family lawyer Yap Hoi Liong said last year that the victim’s death could have been avoided if the university had acted on a complaint that recorded the 28-year-old suspect attempting to commit the same act on Sept 29 last year.

In late December last year, the president and deans of general affairs and student affairs resigned over Chung’s death.