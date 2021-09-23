Two civil servants charged with corruption

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 23): Two civil servants claimed trial in the Sessions Court here on Thursday to corruption charges.

In the first case, Mohd Daffy Liamin, a 37-year-old assistant director, faced three charges of giving to an assistant executive, documents which contained fake details allegedly under the accused’s name for a delegation boat transportation in Labuan amounting to RM1,000, RM4,000 and RM4,000 respectively.

The alleged offences were committed at the government department building at Menara MAA here on March 7, 2013.

In the second case, Nurul Syazwanie Idris, 30, was accused of accepting a RM1,838 bribe from a man as a reward for allegedly helping a company to get a supply work for a club in the government department.

Nurul had allegedly committed the offence between 10.10am and 10.30am on March 17, 2017.

The judge fixed November 12 for pre-trial case managements of both the accused persons’ cases.

Mohd Daffy, who was represented by counsel PJ Perira, was released on a bail of RM10,000 with RM4,000 deposit with one local surety.

Meanwhile, Nurul, who was defended by counsel Ram Singh, Kimberly Ye Wanchuin and Chen Wen Jye, was granted RM6,000 bail with RM3,000 deposit with one local surety.