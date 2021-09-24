99 pct diesel vehicles checked pass Dept of Environment S’wak’s smoke density test

SERIAN (Sept 24): Ninety-nine per cent of vehicles running on diesel in Kuching, Samarahan, and Serian have not exceeded the maximum density of smoke permitted.

Department of Environment (DoE) Sarawak director Hamzah Mohamad said 1,378 vehicles have been checked since Monday (Sept 20) and only five compounds were issued under the Environmental Quality (Control of Emission from Diesel Engines) Regulations 1996.

“This operation is to create awareness among vehicle owners to be aware of their diesel engine’s smoke emissions,” said Hamzah told a press conference held at the Road Transport Department weighing station in Serian.

Similar operations were previously held at Jalan Kuching-Serian Bypass, Jalan Kuching-Samarahan Expressway, and Mile 16 Jalan Keruing in Demak.

“Four notices were also issued to the drivers of vehicles to undergo further evaluation,” said Hamzah, adding operations would continue across Sarawak in connection with ‘World Ozone Day’, which fell on Sept 16.

He pointed out excessive smoke from vehicles has the potential to negatively impact the environment and the air that we breathe.

He also advised vehicle owners to periodically check their vehicles to ensure they do not emit excessive smoke as part of a collective effort to preserve the environment.

Also present for the operation this morning were Serian Traffic police personnel who issued 20 summonses for various vehicle offences and the National Anti-Drug Agency, who detained four individuals who tested positive for drugs.