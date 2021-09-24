CMCO SOP breach: Neelofa, husband to consider filing representation

SEREMBAN (Sept 24): The defence in the case involving celebrity Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband, Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail, will consider filing a representation to the Attorney General’s Chambers for the charge of breaching standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) at a carpet shop, in Nilai, in early May.

The matter was informed by lawyer representing the couple, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, during re-mention of the case before Magistrate Mahyun Yusuf today.

“I just got the documents, so we will study them to prepare for the defence or perhaps file a representation so as not to waste time.

“It is a small matter,” he told reporters after the case proceedings here today.

The re-mention today involved the prosecution’s submission of documents to the defence team comprising Ramzani Idris, Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee and Syahirah Hanapiah led by Muhammad Shafee while deputy public prosecutors, Nor Azizah Aling and Iznina Hanim appeared for the prosecution.

The court set Oct 21 for the next mention of the case.

Earlier, the couple arrived at the court compound at about 8.40am.

On May 20, the couple pleaded not guilty to violating Regulation 19 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Area) (Conditional Movement Control) (No.4) (Amendment) (No.12) Regulations 2021 which carries a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, or both, if found guilty.

Muhammad Haris, 26 was charged with two counts of failing to comply with the CMCO SOP, which were for failing to wear the face mask and also scan the MySejahtera application or write his name in the registration book to check-in at Kedai Naeem Carpet Sdn Bhd, Kawasan Perindustrian Nilai 3, Nilai, at 4pm on May 2.

Noor Neelofa, 32, was charged with failing to scan the MySejahtera application or write her name in the registration book to check-in at the same place and time. — Bernama