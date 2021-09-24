Covid-19: 99.54 pct of 2,825 new cases in Sarawak under Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Sept 24): About 99.54 per cent or 2,812 out of 2,825 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today were under Category 1 and 2, with no to mild symptoms.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic, 1,384 cases or 48.99 per cent were in Category 1 while 1,428 cases or 50.55 per cent in Category 2.

At the same time, four cases or 0.14 per cent were in Category 3 with patients having pneumonia, 4 cases or 0.14 per cent in Category 4 with patients having pneumonia and requiring oxygen support, and five cases or 0.18 per cent in Category 5 with patients having pneumonia and requiring ventilator support.

This brought Sarawak’s cumulative Covid-19 cases to date at 193,434, said SDMC.

Kuching continued to top the list with 744 cases followed by Sibu (324), Miri (319), Bintulu (235), Sri Aman (146) and Serian (126).

Other districts that reported two-digit cases were Subis (89), Samarahan (81), Saratok (73), Betong (66), Pusa (63), Asajaya (59), Bau (58), Limbang (47), Kapit (46), Lundu (43), Sarikei (42), Lubok Antu (42), Mukah (32), Meradong (30), Simunjan (26), Pakan (24), Kanowit (20), Marudi (17), Lawas (16), Matu (12) and Song (10).

Districts that recorded single-digit cases were Tebedu (8), Belaga (6), Julau (6), Beluru (5), Selangau (3), Telang Usan (3), Tatau (2) and Dalat (2).

The remaining five districts that did not record any new cases were Daro, Bukit Mabong, Sebauh, Kabong and Tanjung Manis.