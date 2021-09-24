Covid-19 cases drop to 1,273 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 24): Sabah recorded a significant drop of new Covid-19 cases today.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said of the 1,273 infections, 570 were backlog cases up to five days due to late registration.

“Close contact screening remains the major contributor of overall cases in Sabah today with 784 cases or 61.6 per cent, symptomatic screening 368 cases or 28.9 per cent, eight cases or 0.6 per cent of cluster screening, five cases or 0.4 per cent of targeted screening and 108 cases or 8.5 per cent through other screening.

“Of the 1,273 cases registered today, 212 cases were patients in Category 1, 948 cases in Category 2, zero cases in Category 3, seven cases in Category 4 and six cases in Category 5. One hundred cases are still under investigation.

“A total of 93.09 per cent of the total patients are Malaysian citizens,” he said.

No cluster was recorded in Sabah on Friday.