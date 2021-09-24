Covid-19: Sarawak records 14 deaths today with backlogs from Sept 14

KUCHING (Sept 24): Sarawak recorded 14 Covid-19 deaths today including backlogs since Sept 14, with seven being brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update said the youngest death was a 43-year-old man who was a BID case.

He was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on Sept 22, and had hypertension and diabetes.

The latest death recorded on Sept 23 involved a 70-year-old woman who died at the Bintulu Hospital. She had hypertension, diabetes, asthma, heart disease and chronic kidney disease.

Other deaths on Sept 22 were four others in Betong, Sri Aman, Kuching and Sibu.

An 80-year-old woman from Betong and a 56-year-old man from Sri Aman died at the Sri Aman Hospital.

The woman had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and chronic kidney disease while the man had hypertension and diabetes.

An 86-year-old man from Kuching died in Bau Hospital. He had hypertension and diabetes.

A 66-year-old man from Sibu died in Sibu Hospital. He had hypertension and epilepsy.

Two BID cases were recorded on Sept 21, involved an 86-year-old man who had no known history of illnesses and a 74-year-old man who had hypertension and heart disease. Both were taken to the SGH.

On Sept 16, a 66-year-old man was BID to Sibu Hospital. He had asthma and chronic kidney disease.

On the same day, a 63-year-old woman from Serian died at Serian Hospital. She had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

The remaining victim was a 70-year-old woman who was a BID case in Serian Hospital. She had cancer.

To date, Sarawak’s death toll stands at 739.