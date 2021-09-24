IRB Bintulu chief among 97 in TYT’s birthday honours list

KUCHING (Sept 24): Inland Revenue Board (IRB) Bintulu branch director Edith Mason was among 97 persons conferred state awards by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud in conjunction with his birthday this year.

She received the Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK) award along with 12 others, namely Cr Anna Lau King Honng, Penghulu Wong Kie Ing, Tuai Rumah Puyu Tedong, Wong Ing Sing, Pemanca Jamel, Pemanca Enggah Muga, Pemanca Jamit Untam, Penghulu Surang Takin, Tuai Rumah Suring Timban, Tuai Rumah Layang Kesiaw, Tuai Rumah Anthony Ladi and Tang Chung Hung.

The investiture ceremony was held at Astana Negeri yesterday morning.

The Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS) award was conferred on 39 recipients, among them Harris Jau Wan and Martin Wong Ju Kung, while another 45 received the Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (ABK) award, led by Mohammad Firdaus Abdullah and Teo Chong Howe.

Those present at the ceremony included Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib and State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala.