Kapit folk puzzled by continued closure of sports field

KAPIT (Sept 24): The continued closure of Kapit’s sole sports field at Jalan Padang Sukan/Jalan Airport despite the completion of repair and upgrading works early this year has puzzled the public here.

A visit to the facility yesterday found the track and football field seemingly ready for use. However, a notice put up on the gate stated that the facility is closed pending further notice from the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The sports field was first closed down in March 2018 for repairs and upgrading.

Works were supposed to have been completed by December that year but the original contractor was replaced midway.

Another contractor was appointed to take over and works began again in October 2019, with the date of completion scheduled for June 2020.

Progress however was delayed due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order in March 2020.

With the Bletih Indoor Stadium now being used as a Covid-19 quarantine centre, the townsfolk have no proper place to jog or conduct other physical activities and are hoping the authorities will give the green light for the sports field to open.