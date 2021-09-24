Khairy: Discussions on Covid-19 jabs for under-12s have begun

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 24): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said children in Malaysia below the age of 12 might be offered the Covid-19 vaccine in the future.

During a press conference today, he said that the government is talking to a vaccine manufacturer that has issued an early clinical phase data report on inoculation for under-12s.

“I already had a meeting with one vaccine producer company that recently released early clinical phase data on vaccination for kids below 12 years of age and we are still discussing acquiring the vaccines,” he said.

MORE TO COME