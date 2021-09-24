Kuching’s popular kitchens stay hot with food delivery made safe and easy

KUCHING: While the authorities have permitted dine-in for the whole of Sarawak recently, eating out might not be ideal for most people who are still concerned about the continuing spread of Covid-19.

Thankfully, delivery services and platforms have been gaining popularity in the past year,, and provides Malaysians with a wide range of food and beverage (F&B) offerings, and even daily essentials.

Online shopping is now a norm, and so is ordering food online. As one of the leading food delivery services, GrabFood enables consumers, particularly food lovers, to get what they need or crave – all from a screen in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Services like GrabFood are also a boon for those in the F&B industry during these challenging times as they have an alternative means to reach out to existing and new consumers with various promotions and deals.

Melvin Liew of Iwan Lamian said the platform has helped in putting their brands on the map with its user base.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of merchants jumped on the bandwagon and rode on food delivery platforms. However, we have worked exclusively with Grab and it has helped us increase our client base. Since then, we have orders coming in from users further away.

“We know this because we get order requests that are only available on Grab. I believe most merchants should fully utilise the data analytics features to further understand their customers,” he shared.

Established in 2020, Iwan Lamian is a halal noodle eatery located at iCom Square.

Liew explained that Iwan (pronounced as ‘yi wan’) Lamian carries the meaning of ‘One Bowl Noodles’ that serves China’s widely-known Lanzhou Beef Noodles Soup.

He said that this particular noodle has the majority vote as the favourite bowl of noodles among 1.4 billion culinary-conscious citizens in the world.

“It started when we fell in love with the burst in aroma and flavours using spices accompanied with chewy textured noodles. We decided to bring this culinary wonder to Kuching.

“Our top three most popular dishes are the Lanzhou beef noodles, braised beef noodles and the Lanzhou lamb noodles,” he said.

For Lepau Restaurant managing director Marichelle Livan Lah, the decision to join an online food delivery platform allows their regular customers as well as new ones to enjoy their food without having to dine-in.

“It removes the hassle of having to handle the ordering and delivery process ourselves so that we can put all our focus on serving the best food that we can.

“We cannot deny that we would prefer to serve our food hot, on a plate and freshly made out of the kitchen to our customers instead of in a container, but we have to learn to make do with what we have and having Grab as our delivery partner helps to ensure that the food is delivered promptly,” she said.

Lepau, located at Jalan Ban Hock, serves authentic Sarawak food from different ethnic groups, offering guests a truly Sarawakian dining experience. The word Lepau means “farm-hut” in the Kayan language.

Marichelle said Lepau was founded in 2014 with love and passion for Sarawak traditions and cultures, especially its unique food heritage.

“Instead of merely highlighting the colourful flavours infused in Sarawak ethnic cuisine, we wanted to showcase a long-house dining experience where our guests are able to enjoy their food.

“Although it was quite challenging at the beginning trying to introduce the traditional dishes to guests from different ethnic groups, as well as to cater to a diverse palate preference, we are thankful for all the love and support that we have received so far which has motivated us to keep aiming to be the ‘must-visit’ restaurant for tourists coming to Kuching,” she said.

Lepau’s bestsellers are most of the local traditional food like Pansuh Chicken (chicken cooked in bamboo), tempoyak (fermented durian) dishes, fish umai, and the old-time favourite Lepau Special Fried Rice, which is rice stir fried with tapioca leaves.

Meanwhile, Bumbu Cabe director Abg Adib Izzaniq Abg Iskandar informed that since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented at the start of the pandemic, it was very challenging for the business but they managed to sustain it with GrabFood and the promotions on the platform.

He revealed that during the MCO, Bumbu Cabe served 10 per cent of their orders through takeaways, while 90 per cent were done through delivery by GrabFood.

“I am personally grateful to GrabFood for helping us to be sustainable in such difficult times and allowing Bumbu Cabe to serve Malaysians their favourite cuisine,” he said.

Abg Adib said Bumbu Cabe opened its doors at iCom Square in 2015, which was then followed by another branch in City One Megamall.

“The idea for this business started with a few visits to Bandung, West Java in Indonesia where we saw the delicious cuisine being served in the traditional Sundanese way,” he added.

Bumbu Cabe specialises in Indonesian Sundanese cuisine. Among its specialty items are its sambal cili merah and hijau, ayam bakar, nasi liwet, daun katok, ikan terbang, ayam taliwang and many more traditional menu items.

Abg Adib noticed that in terms of popularity among customers, there are a few specific rice dishes that are a hit.

“These include nasi liwet ayam goreng, nasi liwet ayam bakar, and nasi pelangi ayam bakar, in addition to the other menu items,” he said.

