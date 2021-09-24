MAF brings relief to families affected by Covid-19

KUCHING (Sept 24): The Malaysian AEON Foundation (MAF) continues to fulfil its mission to provide aid for communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak by distributing 205 ‘homecare’ boxes to Hope Place Kuching under the AEON Bersamamu Project here recently.

AEON Bersamamu is one of the various community assistance programmes implemented by MAF nationwide. Launched on February 1 this year, AEON Bersamamu aims to help alleviate burdens faced by families whose livelihoods are affected due to loss of income caused by the pandemic. The contribution of essential food items through AEON Bersamamu is an effort by MAF to support their wellbeing in tough economic times.

Through AEON Bersamamu, MAF has touched the lives and given hopes to 2,700 families, whose main breadwinners were part of the creative works (Karyawan), aviation and hospitality industries. Their income sources were adversely affected, thus the support extended.

To date, MAF has spent RM700,000 for the activation of AEON Bersamamu.

Following the recent announcement by the government on the National Recovery Plan (NRP) – SOP Phase 1, in the effort to flatten the pandemic curve and achieve the set threshold value, it is expected that many more people will be affected by this situation.

“In this regard, Malaysian AEON Foundation further spreads its wings to continue assisting those who are in need, in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs). This is part of our commitment in the effort to provide support for the wellbeing of the community. The AEON Bersamamu programme will continue as part of the AEON Group’s initiative for community sustainability,” said MAF president Datin Noryahwati Mohd Noh in a statement.

For Phase 1 of the programme, Malaysian AEON Foundation will contribute 1,000 boxes of essential food items worth RM100 each.

Subsequently, for Phase 2, an additional 2,000 boxes of essential food items worth RM100 each will be distributed to affected families nationwide including in Kuching, she said.

She added that MAF is committed in making AEON Bersamamu a success with an allocated fund of RM300,000.

“We are always focused on the development and wellbeing of the community within our ecosystem. Indeed, many of us have been affected by this pandemic and we are so grateful to be able to help. It is our hope that this assistance will bring some joy and hopes to them,” said Noryahwati.

The AEON Bersamamu community assistance programme is targeting to extend the contribution to 3,000 families nationwide.

The public are invited to support the programme by sharing the sustenance for a sustainable community. Those who are interested to help to ease the burden of those in need, can visit www.aeonfoundation.my.

For more information, contact Hope Place Kuching at 082-505987. Opening hours are from 8am–5pm from Mondays till Fridays, and 8am–12pm on Saturdays.

All donations are welcome and receipts will be given upon request. The public can donate directly to Hope Place Kuching bank account Maybank 511289001160 or visit Facebook page to scan its SarawakPay QR code.