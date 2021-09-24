Man caught selling illegal lottery tickets from gazebo by Tasik Biru

KUCHING (Sept 24): Police arrested a 33-year-old man at a gazebo by Tasik Biru yesterday after he was allegedly found selling illegal lottery tickets around 4.30pm.

Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said in a statement today the suspect from Jalan Matang is currently being investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“The raiding team from the district’s Criminal Investigation Department also seized a piece of paper believed to contain the betting numbers,” he said.

He added that cash found on the suspect was also seized as evidence.

A background check on the suspect revealed that he did not have any past criminal record.