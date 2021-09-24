Miri’s top cop warns of prosecution for those sharing Piasau Jaya fight videos

MIRI (Sept 24): Members of the public found sharing footage of a fight in Piasau Jaya yesterday afternoon on any social media platform could face prosecution, said Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari.

He said the irresponsible action would invite annoyance and lead to a negative interpretation for all parties.

“Any individual found to have transmitted the video will be prosecuted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which is the improper use of network facilities or network services.

“Action can also be taken under Section 504 of the Penal Code, which is to deliberately humiliate with the intention of provoking a breach of the peace, if any speculation is made with the intention of threatening the peace,” he said in a statement.

Hakemal also stressed that the people must not take the law into their own hands.

“No one is allowed in law to use force, gangsterism in resolving disputes between parties regardless of their background.

“Any criminal incident that occurs should be reported immediately to the police for further investigation and action,” he said.

He commented that fights could be avoided if all parties thought rationally.

“The community is asked to give space to the police to further investigate this incident.

“Any individual who has further information related to this incident is requested to channel it to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Miri District police headquarters,” said Hakemal.