MMA meets with Health DG to resolve issues, improve nation’s healthcare

BINTULU (Sept 24): Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Koh Kar Chai paid a virtual courtesy call on Health Director General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday morning to discuss a wide range of topics concerning the nation’s healthcare.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang (Pengarah Bahagian Perkembangan Perubatan), Datuk Dr Hishamshah Mohd Ibrahim (Timbalan Ketua Pengarah Kesihatan (Penyelidikan Dan Sokongan Teknikal), Dr Nik Jasmin Nik Mahir (Pengarah, Bahagian Perkembangan Kesihatan Awam), Dr Ahmad Fareed A Rahman (Timbalan Pengarah Bahagian Amalan Perubatan, and all MMA exco members.

In the meeting, the Health DG touched on Universal Healthcare Financing, Digitalisation of Healthcare and Public Private Partnership in Healthcare in particular on the outsourcing of Non Communicable Disease (NCD) treatment to the private GPs while MMA presented and proposed solutions to a number of issues in both public and private healthcare.

Dr Koh said the meeting led the way to many more planned engagements with the Ministry of Health.

“A proposed mid term review will be held with the Health DG to assess work done and to further plan the way forward,” he said.

Government contract doctors, government doctors’ pay grades and on-call payment, government doctors’ frozen annual leave, private GP clinic pandemic preparedness, managed care organisations/third party administrators and private GP 7th fee schedule were among the many topics and issues that were discussed.

In the meeting which lasted one and a half hours, both parties pledged their commitment to work together in resolving all outstanding issues in the country’s healthcare for continual improvement in the standard of care for the nation.