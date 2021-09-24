MoU to provide job opportunities in DT3 for Sabahans

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 24): The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KKIP Aerospace Training Centre (KATC) and two experts through Mega Aerospace Centre will help to increase productivity and improve economic growth in the state.

The inaugural collaboration between KATC, Sabah Creative Economy and Innovation Centre (SCENIC) and Aerodyne Group will see the application of drone technology being used by relevant stakeholders.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam said one of the key elements in Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Blueprint for the period 2021-2025 is to focus on human capital development and the well-being of the people in Sabah.

“With this MoU, we hope KK Aerospace will be a well-known training centre in the region particularly on technical part that is related to aircrafts, unmanned vehicles or drone.

“This initiative is also expected to build quality and best human capital, where certifications given can be utilised and recognised by any industries domestically and internationally.

“The Industrial Development Ministry is committed to supporting companies that want to upgrade Sabah people to become management team in future,” he said.

Joachim, who is also Sabah Industrial Development minister, said this prior to the signing of two MoUs here on Friday.

KATC Chief Executive Officer Aminuddin Zakaria said that with a complete training campus and facilities, it could provide skilled professional technicians for future manpower requirements.

“KATC will also provide space for Aerodyne to position their assets and perform drone maintenance.

“There is also possibility to build drone runaways in the open space within KATC facility for future use.”

Aerodyne Founder and Group CEO Kamarul A Muhamed said that during the collaboration, they would be working with KATC to train and develop human capital in Drone Technology, Data Technology, and Digital Transformation (DT3).

“Aerodyne will create a strong market presence and bring its core technologies to the state of Sabah.

“Through this collaboration Aerodyne hopes to support the digital transformation of local industries such as precision agriculture, geospatial surveillance, port management, project monitoring and many more.”

Meanwhile, SCENIC General Manager Viviantie Sarjuni said the collaborations would cover four aspects: industrial support, human capital, capability development and training initiative, commercials and regional new market opportunities and the operation centre.

“Within these two years, SCENIC will focus on partnering with Aerodyne which is the largest drone-based enterprise solutions provider in the world and KATC in providing industry requirements and expertise as well as working together in the design, development and delivery of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

“SCENIC together with KATC will explore and support Aerodyne on regional market expansion, utilising the Centre of Excellence and pursuing other potential collaborations, opportunities, engagements, events and coordination in Sabah.”

During the event, Joachim and State Science,Technology and Innovation deputy permanent secretary Zainudin Aman witnessed the signing of MoU between Aminudddin (KATC), Kamarul (Aerodyne), and Viviantie (SCENIC).