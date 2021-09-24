Need to devise own strategies to curb Covid infection among students – See

KUCHING (Sept 24): The Sarawak government must devise its policy and strategies to control and prevent Covid-19 infection among students ahead of next month’s reopening of schools, said Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

Stressing on the need to be pro-active, he said the prevalence of the infectious Delta variant requires extra and concerted communal effort to keep Sarawak’s children safe.

“I would strongly urge the state government and SDMC (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee) to hold dialogues with all stakeholders involved in the management and running of the schools as well as parents, to form the respective School Support Team to implement the necessary health protective and infection-control measures in all schools across Sarawak,” he said in a statement yesterday.

See said the federal government must realise that the state government, SDMC, local authorities and agencies, and schools have crucial roles to play and should be consulted to formulate the framework and to monitor an effective strategy to prevent and control Covid-19 outbreaks in schools.

He stressed that while the Education Ministry may give national policies and governance arrangements, the power and authority including decision-making must be devolved to Sarawak to meet the needs and requirements for localised response.

“The states must be given the autonomy and flexibility to make rapid and responsive decisions to take appropriate actions.

“For example, schools in a certain locality may need to be closed to protect the safety and health of the children if there is an increase in virus transmission in the locality or prevalence of Covid-related illnesses or hospitalisations in that locality.”

See recommended the Health Ministry refer and adopt the ‘Checklist to Support Schools Reopening and Preparation for Covid-19 Resurgences or Similar Public Health Crises’ which was devised by the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Department of Health, as a guide to coming up with the framework for the reopening of schools in the country.

He said the checklist is aligned with and builds upon existing Covid-related WHO guidelines, and is structured around protective measures related to hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette; physical distancing; use of masks in schools; environment cleaning and ventilation; and respecting procedures for isolation of all people with symptoms.

The checklist includes 38 essential actions for the safer reopening of schools and preparation for potential Covid-19 resurgences, he pointed out.

These actions divide the responsibilities of decision-makers and stakeholders at national, sub-national and school levels, and are mutually supportive and require timely coordination at all levels, he said.

“Whether the federal government will implement this guidance, the special circumstances in Sarawak requires us to make use of our financial resources and strength to undertake those useful actions,” he said.