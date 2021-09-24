Police to let MACC investigate its own officers for theft, only focus on guns and drug elements

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 24): The police will limit its investigations to the alleged firearms and drug offences in the case of senior Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers accused of stealing millions in seized funds.

Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said that the police will also not call in former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation chief Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid from whom the funds were seized.

“I want to make this clear. In this case, the police have only opened an investigation paper into the firearms and drugs found with the suspect.

“I will not say I will call Datuk Hasanah and the three suspects currently under investigations into the theft. We will give space for MACC to do its own investigations. We will only look into the firearms and drugs found,” he said.

On Sept 20, MACC confirmed that three of its senior officers had been detained to assist investigations into allegations of abuse of power and misconduct in the case of a former head of department of the commission.

In a statement, MACC said that the commission will conduct a thorough investigation and asked that the public not speculate on this matter as it will affect the investigation. — Malay Mail