RM12 million for computers to 31 Lawas primary schools

MIRI (Sept 23): The state government has allocated RM12 million for the provision of Raspberry Pi computers to 31 primary schools in Lawas District which are to be distributed in stages.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the provision of the Raspberry Pi computers is an initiative by the GPS state government to develop human capital in the state.

“The number of computers given depends on the number of students of the respective schools,” he said.

He was speaking at the symbolic handing-over of Raspberry Pi computers and presentation of school uniform vouchers from Sarawak Foundation for Lawas District at the Lawas District Office recently.

Also included in the programme was donation to the Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre (PKRS) Lawas.

Among those present were Limbang Division Resident Ir Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) director Datu Ubaidilah Abdul Latif, Lawas district officer Ladin Atok and Lawas District education officer Sawal Pandin.

On another matter, the deputy chief minister reminded that mastery of information technology (IT) and digital economy is critical in this era as the Sarawak government strives to upgrade internet access and improve existing facilities both in urban and rural areas.

The Bukit Sari assemblyman also informed that several projects and programmes have been planned to further enhance internet connectivity either in urban or rural areas but the movement control order has caused some delays in the roll-out.